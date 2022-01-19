Cordae & Gunna Reflect On Hard Times In "Today" Music Video

Cordae unveils the visuals for "Today" ft. Gunna.

It's been a long time coming but Cordae finally came through with his sophomore album, From A Bird's Eye View. The rapper's second project follows the Grammy-nominated The Lost Boy. Boasting 12 songs in total with two bonus tracks, Cordae enlists a slew of collaborators for this project, from Stevie Wonder to Lil Durk.

From A Bird's Eye View boasts the Gunna-assisted record, "Today," where they both reflect on their come up from poverty to becoming revered MCs. Today, Cordae unveiled the song which shows Cordae reenacting his childhood before linking up with Gunna on a helipad where the ATL rapper delivers his verse.

Gunna is also coming off of the release of his latest album, DS4EVER which recently topped the Billboard 200.

Check out the visuals for Cordae's song above.