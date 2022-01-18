Fresh off the release of his sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, Cordae has been popping up everywhere. From interviews speaking on his music, to sit downs enlightening us on his weight loss journey and performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 24 year old rapper is keeping himself in the light that he's earned. There was a 3 year time period between his albums, so using his recent release to remind people of just who he is seems to be his gameplan. Now he's doing so on NPR's Tiny Desk platform, giving listeners a display of his musical stylings and acumen.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With the often soulful and jazzy feel of Cordae's instrumentation, live band accompaniment feels like second nature. His first album, The Lost Boy, is a smooth and warming time capsule about his life. The performance of "Thousand Words" offered in his Tiny Desk set executes these notes exquisitely.

As expected with growth and experience, From A Bird's Eye View is a bit more hard-hitting and braggadocious. Cordae has even more confidence after the successes of his first album, pushing the envelope of his sound a bit to offer something more intense and direct. Throughout the course of the project, he lets the game know he's here to stay. His delivery in his offering of "Sinister" on NPR really drives that point home, while his tone and relaxed presence on "C Carter" shows that he's perfecting the pocket he had on previous projects.

Watch Cordae confidently control his pace in his Tiny Desk concert below.