Cordae is calling for the freedom of Young Thug, Gunna, and the rest of the YSL members listed in the massive 56-count indictment filed against the group, last month. The From a Birds Eye View rapper expressed support for YSL on Twitter, Wednesday.

"Free the Whole YSL Family! They showed me more genuine love than damn near anybody!" Cordae wrote in his first post.

He followed that up: "Protect Black Art! Also Using Lyrics against someone on trial is nuts! It’s a form of self expression that shouldn’t be used in a literal sense especially in a court of law!!!"



Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

The 28 members of YSL were originally indicted on May 9th. Thug was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity, before being hit with several additional charges following a raid on his house. Gunna has been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

In the indictment, several lyrics from songs by the artists were listed as evidence. Among them were multiple tracks off of YSL's 2020 compilation album, Slime Language 2, including “Take it to Trial,” “Ski,” and “Slatty.”

“The First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using [lyrics] as evidence," Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis said after Thug and Gunna's arrests.

Cordae isn't alone in his criticism of the use of rap lyrics as evidence. New York recently put forth a measure to restrict their use in court, which garnered support from Bobby Shmurda.

Check out Cordae's recent tweets below.