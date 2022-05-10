During Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ press conference, a reporter confusingly asked why Jack Harlow is not mentioned in the 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna, and the YSL crew. It’s unclear why the reporter expected Harlow of being arrested in the case.

"The indictment’s got Young Thug, and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t, and that’s Jack Harlow," the reporter said. "Can you speak to that?"



“What I’ll tell you is that as large as this indictment is, I told my team, let’s not be sexy, let’s not overreach, let’s be conservative in our approach, which is always the approach that I take, and in taking that approach 28 defendants were indicted,” DA Willis responded.

As for those actually included in the indictment, Thug has been charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity, while Gunna has been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

Later during the press conference, Willis revealed that the prosecution will be seeking life sentences for "many" of those charged. Outside of Thug and Gunn, 28 others have been hit with murder, aggravated assault, firearms violations, theft, drug possession, participating in street gang activity, armed robbery, and carjacking between 2012 and 2020.

“We’ll ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties, and there’s obviously many people that are looking at life under this indictment,” she said. “You’re absolutely right. These are serious crimes, they’re serious allegations, and it is my opinion that violence in our community deserves maximum penalties.”

Check out Willis's response to being asked about Harlow below.

