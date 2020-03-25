As Ebro Darden tells it during the onset of their Beats 1 conversation, Conway The Machine is looking "dapper even at the crib." Clearly, the Griselda lyricist has been reaping the spoils of his prolific and triumphant musical run, which is set to continue this Friday with the release of Lulu; you can check out the Alchemist-produced, ScHoolboy Q-assisted "Shoot Sideways" right here. As he tells it, the hard work is only getting started, as his goals remain the primary focus.

"Keeping my sword sharp, keeping my pen game right, and trying to make my best song," he reflects. "Every song I want to get better, every album, every EP...I want to be the best ever one day." He proceeds to break down his dynamic with ScHoolboy, going so far as to tease the potential of a collaborative project one day. "I would love to," he says. "I don't object to that. Hopefully we get to that point. I be doing so much, he be doing so much, we ain't get the chance to lock in the studio for a couple of days. But we see each other in passing, like at Alchemist's house. We just vibe like that."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

He also takes a moment to provide an update on his upcoming musical plans. "God Don't Make Mistakes is the project we doing for Shady, we're dropping on Shady," he explains. "My solo. In the meantime, we still gotta keep mashing the gas. I can't let up. After Lulu I'm giving you that From A King To A God, then [me and Westside Gunn] going to give you Hall & Nash 2."

"I want people to respect my pen like Eminem pen, or Hov pen," he continues. "Or Kool G's pen, or LL's pen. The top tier elite dudes...I want to be remembered forever in the history books, on that Mount Rushmore of rappers. Having that embrace from Jay and Em, and some of my producer big homies like Premier and Alchemist and Pete Rock, guys like that who really paved the way for the sound people say I'm bringing back, that's what meaning the most to me."

When Ebro asks whether Eminem will appear on God Don't Make Mistakes, Conway breaks it down. "Yeah man, he definitely going to be on there," confirms The Machine. "Actually, 'Bang' was a record off God Don't Make Mistakes. It got leaked somehow on the internet. It got on Instagram somehow, so we decided to drop it now to put that single out there...That was actually a record for my Shady project."