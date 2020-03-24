Conway The Machine & Alchemist Grab ScHoolboy Q For "Shoot Sideways"

Griselda went on a pretty crazy run last year, unleashing some of the grittiest flows and introducing new fans to years of hard work and expert penmanship. As the Buffalo-based label continues to add new pieces to the puzzle, their mainstays aren't afraid of branching out with further collaborative projects. This week, Conway The Machine and The Alchemist announced that they were teaming up to release Lulu, a seven-song extended play with features from ScHoolboy Q and Cormega. "Shoot Sideways" with the former has officially hit streaming services worldwide.

"Boom boom boom boom" indeed -- Conway The Machine is back and he's bringing the heat once more. In one of the offerings from the upcoming Lulu collection, "Shoot Sideways" stands to be a favorite from the project, especially considering the appearance of ScHoolboy Q on the track. Out now internationally, listen to it below and let us know your thoughts!

Quotable Lyrics:

Hide the cookware in the kitchen cabinet

Comin' at me, you better get your ratchet

My lil' shooter like A.I., but he been missin' practice

But he still scorin' on the opps and he still hittin' baskets