Conway Stakes Claim As Best Lyricist Of 2020 With "Gold BBS'S"

Though many lyrical heavy hitters have already dropped new music this year, including Eminem, Lil Wayne, Royce Da 5'9", Grafh, and Jadakiss, Conway The Machine continues to solidify himself as one of the leading voices in the race. Despite having only recently dropped off his first project of the year, the entirely-Alchemist produced LULU, it didn't take long for Conway to assert his dominance once again.

Though the project is jam-packed with grimy beats and brutal bars, "Gold BBS'S" earns special placement as the project's closing track -- naturally, Machine makes sure to wrap up on a high note. Over a hazy, vaguely-spooky instrumental, Conway unleashes his brand of lyricism, spitting savage lines like 'when we was fifteen, we used to shoot up n***as houses / started with an eight ball and then I moved a couple ounces / I fucked n***as baby mamas, even seduced a couple spouses." All in a day's work for the Griselda heavy hitter.

If you haven't already, check out LULU right here, and keep a watchful eye for Conway's future efforts -- including his official Shady Records debut-- to drop as the year progresses. Do you think Conway The Machine can walk away from 2020 as the year's best lyricist?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My money in line, that's why I'm good with the connect for

Dog food in the trunk like I just left the pet store

Free the Brodie, they got my dude up in the mountains

When we was fifteen, we used to shoot up n***as houses

Started with an eight ball and then I moved a couple ounces

I fucked n***as baby mamas, even seduced a couple spouses