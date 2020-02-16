mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway Gets Busy On New Track "Fredo Joint"

Dominiq R.
February 16, 2020 17:09
Fredo Joint
Conway

Conway drops "Fredo Joint" in celebration of his birthday.


Conway The Machine is celebrating his birthday by providing the masses with two new tracks in "Hot (Freestyle)" and "Fredo Joint." With the entire Griselda gang kicking off their What Would Chine Gun Tour today (Feb. 16), there's no better time than now to gift their cult-like following with some brand new content. This month alone, Conway has released a ton of music dropping singles like "Pray" alongside Grafh"Sign Language," and a freestyle over Nicki Minaj's "Yikes." Now, the Buffalo rapper is getting busy on his latest Graymatter-produced track, "Fredo Joint."

Conway and Graymatter got right into the same bag that has helped Griselda's rise to the forefront of mainstream hip-hop today. The sample-based instrumental keeps it simple as a looped woodwind melody continuously hums, a funky bass line adds some depth to the beat, and a non-complex drum pattern allows The Machine to get busy. On "Fredo Joint," Conway talks about managing his stress in the midst of his new-found fame, the death of his comrades, seeking revenge, and more. 

Listen to Conway The Machine's "Fredo Joint" in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the song in the comment section below.  

Quotable Lyrics

Look, still in the streets can't put my burner down
They offered me a hundred for, look what I became, and I turned it down
Picture that, I make triple that, in a quicker turnaround
Look at the currency I'm earning now

