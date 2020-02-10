mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway Spits Bars Over Daringer Jam Session "Sign Language"

Mitch Findlay
February 10, 2020 10:48
Sign Language
Conway
Produced by Daringer

Griselda cannot be stopped.


Last night, Conway The Machine came through with the impulsive drop of a two-pack, including the Nicki Minaj influenced "Yikes" freestyle and the closer-to-home "Sign Language." While the former showcased his versatility over a more contemporary banger, the Daringer-produced "Sign Language" veers closer to the sound Griselda heads know and love. Taking to an off-kilter jam session, Conway rides a passionate guitar loop with a laid-back flow, placing his bars front and center. As we know, the Machine has no shortage of those.

"Bet all your favorite rappers want a verse from me high key," he boasts. "I used to sell the work in the lobby, the hardest verses in the last five years were certainly by me." A bold claim, but honestly, there might be some truth to it. Machine's brand of lyricism is as unflinching as it is brutally honest, and many are eager to hear his vision manifest on a proper major-label debut. In the meantime, we're content with the surprise loosies. 

Quotable Lyrics

Bet all your favorite rappers want a verse from me high key
I used to sell the work in the lobby
The hardest verses in the last five years were certainly by me

