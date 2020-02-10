Conway Slaughters Nicki Minaj Banger With "Yikes" Freestyle

The Machine has been built for slaughter. Though Griselda's modus operandi has often favored stripped-down grimy minimalism, Conway recently set his sights on Nicki Minaj's latest banger "Yikes." Allowing Nicki's intro to set the tone, Conway takes to the beat with a slick flow. "If it's smoke my dog gon' lift his toast up and pull your card like he dealing poker," raps Machine, clearly having fun with it. "We talking bread well I just picked a loaf up, Halal cart bitch my chicken kosher / my money clean as Valentino when he get the loafers."

As the track heats up, Conway comes through with an unexpected double-time flow, rocking it with casual swagger. Boasting that he took a picture with Rihanna for the culture, he proceeds to unleash an arsenal of flows that leaves us praying for an official remix. Though the Griselda sound has become a modern classic, "Yikes" proves that there's absolutely room for Conway to float over more contemporary bangers -- might we expect to hear some 808s on his upcoming solo album?

Quotable Lyrics

We at the Roc Nation Brunch all the bitches chose us

I took some pics with Rihanna did that shit for the culture

I got a model and my sweet pussy drip when I stroke her

I put some dick in her thyroids, got her making that Nicki Minaj noise

You know its a foreign as soon as I lift my garage doors