Conway Demolishes Young Thug Beat On "Hot (Freestyle)"

Today (Feb. 16) is Conway's born day and what better way to celebrate it than with some new music? The Buffalo-bred emcee released a two-pack of one-off singles in celebration of his birthday in "Fredo Joint" and "Hot (Freestyle). Recently Grisdela Records has been on a tear, releasing a constant stream of music between all parties involved with the movement. In the month of Feb. alone, Conway The Machine has released a plethora of new content including a "Yikes" freestyle, another freestyle entitled "Sign Language," and a Grafh collaboration called "Pray."

Conway easily dissected Young Thug's "Hot" instrumental as he speaks on the recent release of one of his associates from prison, his come up in the industry, and his newly-acquired material possessions. Conway's braggadocious approach to the beat is proof that the New York rapper truly enjoys his ability to make timeless music thus adding to Westside Gunn's argument that Griselda has the greatest catalog in music in hip-hop history.

With the entire Griselda camp headed on the road this year on their What Would Chine Gun Do? Tour, the up-and-coming hip-hop collective will have the opportunity to become household names within the industry.

Listen to Conway's "Hot (Freestyle)" in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Who the richest in the city?

Got this whole sh*t litty (Yeah)

My young n*gga caught him a case for a blicky

Been in jail all his twenties

He just came home, he on parole

He still riding with his pole

That n*gga out of control

He just pull up on the low

He gon lift up your soul