Conway, 2 Chainz, & Killer Mike Snap On Statik Selektah's "Play Around"

Statik Selektah's extensive contact list was put to excellent use on his new album The Balancing Act, a stacked dose of grimy hip-hop fueled by Nas, Havoc, Jadakiss, Black Thought, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, Styles P, Conway the Machine, Killer Mike, Benny The Butcher, 2 Chainz, and many more. And while there are plenty of impressive collaborations found throughout, it's hard to ignore the allure of "Play Around," a collaboration between Conway The Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, and Allan Kingdom.

For the occasion, Statik slides through with an appropriately grimy instrumental, albeit one that dips its toes in some futuristic soundscapes. Conway The Machine dives right in with some hard bars, painting pictures as he reminds the game about his accomplishments. "I got hit in my throat, Face twisted up but I'm still sick with the flow," he raps. "You ni*gas sick as me? No, you ni*gas sick of me, I know." 2 Chainz matches Machine's energy, albeit not quite so violent in nature. "Now four ni*gas tried to sing on me, quartet, PPP came in and got a Corvette," he raps.

Closing things out is Killer Mike, who kicks in the door with a rapid-fire machine gun flow. "This crack rap, trap rap, this that eenie-meenie-miney-mo," he spits, whipping up a frenzy in his opening bars. "God damn, .44 at your grandmammy door." Though many have come to admire his oratorial prowess, not to mention his willingness to stand up for the good of humanity, don't get it twisted -- Mike is still a Killer. Check out "Play Around" now, and show some love to Statik for arranging this lyrical banger.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Look at my team and look at your team

Man, we really mean that shit

We came in with the sticks

We can get to aimin' and flamin' that shit

Look at your woman gettin' all anxious, talkin' piece of shit

Still on my dope boy script, look at her, tell her, "Shut up, bitch"