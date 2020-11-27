Statik Selektah Drops "The Balancing Act" Featuring Nas, Method Man, Jadakiss, & Many More

Does Statik Selektah know every rapper ever? It would seem like it, or something close to it. Hyperbole aside, the veteran producer's latest album The Balancing Act is packed with endless features and a barrage of beautiful beats. Spanning 16 tracks, the album boasts appearances from Nas, Havoc, Jadakiss, Black Thought, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, Styles P, Conway the Machine, Killer Mike, Benny the Butcher, Paul Wall, Termanology, Rome Streetz, 2 Chainz, Evidence, Blu, Bun B, Sean Price, Blu, and more.

The project really finds a way to jump between old-school vibes and new school aesthetics, making it an expansive album that is hard to digest in just a few sittings. It feels like it will take us some time to break this one down. Are you feeling the new Statik Selektah project? Let us know below.