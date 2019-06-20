It looks like Rostrum Records is adding another spitter to their roster now that Los Angeles rapper Liife has inked a deal with the illustrious label. Rostrum already boasts a catalog of emcees that includes the likes of Rockie Fresh, 24hrs, Taliwhaoh, Innanet James, Problem, Lambo Anlo, Caleb Brown and MyNamePhin.

“Liife is a one of a kind lyricist and recording artist. He speaks from his soul and wears his heart on his sleeve. I'm very excited to welcome him to the Rostrum family and to get his new music out ASAP,” says Rostrum President Benjy Grinberg. If Liife seems familiar, it's because he's already worked with recognizable rap artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Quavo. The Compton rapper began penning rhymes at a young age and decided to pursue music as a career when he was 17-years-old.

“I chose to sign with Rostrum for a few reasons; they have a great history of artist development success with talents like Wiz Khalifa and the late great Mac Miller," Liife said of his new label home. "Rostrum has also built a solid, independently major platform for artists like myself. I’m looking forward to working alongside Benjy and the entire team.”

Meanwhile, Liife is currently working on his debut project that is slated for release later this year. Check out both his freestyle skills and the music video to his single "Lifestyle" below.