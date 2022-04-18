Coi Leray's debut studio album, Trendsetter, was only able to sell 9,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, according to DJ Akademiks. The underwhelming performance was unfortunately not enough to land it within the Top 50.

Leray had previously boasted on Twitter that her project would crush it on the charts: “I can guarantee my album will be #1 … just watch," adding, "Ima have the biggest album of 2022.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

After early predictions revealed that Trendsetter would be nowhere close to the number one spot, Leray's father, Benzino, trolled his daughter, writing that, "If she had track wit @iambenzino i woulda listened."

While the post garnered criticism from Tory Lanez, Leray kept a level head in response to the post.

“God has been the best father to me," she wrote. "I can’t complain about anything. My debut album is amazing and not one song can you say is bad. It been 5 days. I understand Coi Leray is so viral & works good on blogs headlines but trust me, it’s all part of the game just ride out andstayfocus.”

The low sales come despite Trendsetter boasting a number of noteworthy features, including Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., Nav, Lil Durk, and more.

At the top of the charts, Lil Durk’s 7220 reclaimed the number one spot.

[Via]