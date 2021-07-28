She's expressed that she doesn't want problems with anyone and has addressed all of her controversies by saying she just wants to focus on her career and do well by her loved ones, but Coi Leray can't seem to catch a break. TheXXL Freshman has been relishing in the successes of her singles including "No More Parties" featuring Lil Durk, but she's found herself entangled in headlines involving her father Benzino, social media star Rolling Ray, and now, a random woman who is accused of using Leray for clout.

Over the weekend, Coi Leray appeared at Rolling Loud Miami and even shared the stage with her boyfriend Pressa, yet still, people looked for reasons to tear down the performance. That didn't stop Leray from celebrating the moment and she shared a positive outlook after being trolled online.

Then, a woman named Lea Royer posted two photos she took with Leray. It is reported that the rapper was asked to pose for the pictures thinking Royer was a fan, but the caption Royer used with the Facebook post suggested otherwise. "I look more like a celebrity than her tbh," wrote Royer. "(Not the fit just the face) y'all d*cksucking ode [crying laughing emoji]."

A screenshot of the post went viral, causing Leray's fans to flood Royer's Facebook with scathing comments. Several other artists have also come to Leray's defense by calling out Royer for using the Rap star to boost her online presence.

"Y’all getting so mad cause i said i look like MORE of a celebrity. I personally feel like i look better than her," Royer wrote on Facebook. "It’s not hate, never called her ugly or poor. Y’all reaching [crying laughing emoji] i asked her for a pic, looked at the pic and was like who’s the celebrity here me or her. y’all so angry for what. Mad cause y’all ain’t meet her."

Ryoer also wrote, "I’m a celebrity. Y’all mad. At my own opinion [crying laughing emojis] y’all ain’t even like her XXL freestyle and wanna come at me [skull emojij] fake ass hypocrites."

Check it out below.



