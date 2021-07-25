It is officially Rolling Loud season. This weekend marked the return of the Miami-based hip-hop festival which drew massive crowds and even bigger names.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Artists like Travis Scott, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby all hit the stage this weekend along with some budding new acts. Though those three rappers, specifically, had no problem shutting down the festival, there were a few other acts who didn't receive a warm welcome from the audience.

Coi Leray hit the stage yesterday where she delivered a slew of her bangers including "Attachments" alongside her boyfriend, Pressa. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the crowd was all that into what she had to offer. Coi became a trending topic on Twitter as people noticed the apparent "dead crowd" that was largely capturing video clips, rather than engaging with the rapper.

While there was an outpour of memes and negative commentary, Coi Leray brushed it off. The rapper hit Twitter with a message to her supporters. "Just wanna say thank you for all the love I get. I’m so loved by so many people it blocks out the hate. You love me I love you. Forever," she wrote.

Coi addressed the derogatory comments in a subsequent tweet, writing, "It’s about over 100 artist who performed on that lineup and all people wanna do is eat up my cack. Lol. Gotta love this shit fr I got good problems."

Peep her response below.