Coi Leray Links With Kodak Black & Mustard For "At The Top"

Erika Marie
June 25, 2021 00:25
At The Top
Coi Leray Feat. Kodak Black & DJ Mustard

They're here to let you know that it gets lonely "at the top."


What other way is there to celebrate graduating high school than by releasing a new single? On Thursday (June 24), 24-year-old Coi Leray revealed that she has completed one of her goals by getting her high school diploma. The singer said on "No More Parties" that she's only concerned with things that will help her "elevate," and she's stuck to her word.

On Friday (June 25), Coi returned with "At The Top," a single that features an assist from Kodak Black and Mustard. The Florida rapper has been doing a bit of celebrating of his own in recent weeks as his birthday was not too long ago, and he united with Leray and DJ Mustard in hopes of crafting the next big hit. Stream "At The Top" and let us know if you think it's a banger.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, screamin', "Free my n*ggas", yeah, f*ck the law
Yeah, now we at the mall, yeah, buy it all
Dior on my feet, but I don't walk at all
Yeah, Mustard on the beat, this sh*t takin' off
Yeah, my brother keep it with 'em, he don't play at all

