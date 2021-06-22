Kodak Black Documents His Birthday Weekend In the "Gleerious" Video

Off of the 'Happy Birthday Kodak' EP, of course.

Kodak Black celebrated his 24th birthday earlier in the month. The Gemini rapper kicked off the Glo Day festivities by debuting his Happy Birthday Kodak EP, a four-track project with appearances from Jacquees, Rylo Rodriguez, Yo Gotti, and Lil Keed. He followed up by copping a controversial Kobe Bryant-inspired custom Lakers helicopter and Tesla.

Additionally, he was honored with his very own day in Broward County, crowned with the honor at a ceremony in recognition of his selfless contributions to the community. Already dropping the video for "Feelin' Peachy," the Pompano Beach native is back with the visual for "Gleerious." "Happy Birthday, Happy Birthday Kodak/Happy Z Day/I got a bad mixed breed, she my DJ/Happy Birthday Kodak, Happy Z Day/Happy Birthday, Happy Z Day," rhymes the rapper on the hook as he takes cameras along with him during his birthday festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack)

"I feel real good, I'm happy I'm back home, I'm focused, I'm putting all kind of stuff behind me, you know, Happy Birthday Kodak HBK," says the rapper in a monologue before launching into the first scene, which shows off Kodak's brand new gold and diamond-encrusted grills.

Check out the music video for "Gleerious" above and let us know what you think down in the comments.