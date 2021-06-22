Coi Leray has established herself as one of hip-hop's most popular new artists, having recently secured a position on the XXL Freshman Class of 2021. Though some haven't quite gotten on board with the distinctive melodist, many have become endeared to Leray's personality and unique voice, to the point where her breakout single "No More Parties" has already gone platinum.

Now, Leray continues to keep the momentum going, carrying on her tradition of connecting with rappers for her upcoming single "At The Top." Having recently linked with Pooh Shiesty on "Big PURR," EarthGang on "Options Remix," and Dave East on an unreleased track, Leray has officially teamed up with Kodak Black and Mustard for her next big release.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

This Friday, June 25th, the unexpected trio will be dropping off "At The Top," a single presumably set to appear on Leray's upcoming album. It should be interesting to hear how the pair play off of one another, as Kodak has typically shied away from the mainstream sound since his release from prison. Perhaps Leray will be the catalyst for his return to the charts, a place with which she's becoming increasingly familiar.

Look for "At The Top" to land at the end of the week, and sound off if you're excited to see what Coi Leray, Kodak Black, and DJ Mustard have concocted.