Coi Leray is presently on tour with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, opening up for them as she continues to make a big name for herself in the music industry. Coming through with hit after hit, it seems as though Coi Leray could be a problem for years to come, and she's solidifying her relationships with some of rap's biggest heavy hitters, including Baby, by bonding with him backstage at the tour.

Over the weekend, Coi and Baby caught up backstage, and the "TWINNEM" singer made sure to bring the Atlanta rapper over to her world. As you likely know, for the last year and a bit, Coi has had TikTok (and other social media platforms) in a stronghold with each new song that she releases. Her new single "TWINNEM" is her latest viral success, and it comes with a dance that's easy enough for anybody to do it. Maybe you won't be able to get it perfect on the first try, though.

Posting a couple of videos on TikTok with her crew, the first shows Coi doing the dance with Lil Baby, squatting deeper every time Coi gets to a new bar in the song. Baby looked a little lost in the first clip, giving up after two tries. However, when Coi's entire team joined them for a second video, his spirit was lifted and he completed this effortlessly, laughing along the way. Who knew Lil Baby could do a little TikTok dance if he wanted?

Check out the two videos below and let us know what you think about the Coi Leray x Lil Baby link-up.