It looks as if Snoop Dogg has been a busy man. We've seen artists like DaniLeigh and Moneybagg Yo share images and videos to show that they've linked with the Long Beach icon in the studio, and now Coi Leray is boasting about her time with Snoop Dogg. The 2021 XXL Freshman released her latest single "Oh Yea!" today, and she's doing a bit of celebrating with Uncle Snoop.

One thing is for sure: wherever Snoop Dogg is, he's having a good time. Leray uploaded a hilarious video of herself with the Rap icon over on TikTok and fans are cracking up at Snoop's addition.

In the clip, Leray is seeing dancing to her Pooh-Shiesty-assisted hit single "Big Purr." Snoop jumps in and mouths the words to the song but it is quickly made abundantly clear that he may not know all of the lyrics. Still, Leray was excited that Snoop took the time to share a few laughs with her and revealed that they came together for an interview.

"Sat down with uncle @snoopdogg and I swear he’s one of the greatest person I ever met," she wrote in the caption to her post. "So real. So gangsta. Just a real ass person and I can’t wait until this interview come out thank you for the game fr. It’s stuck w me 4Lyfe." Check out these two below.