This week's R&B Season playlist has rolled through.

As the year winds down, the HNHH staff has handpicked top selections from the past month to score your entry into 2020.

This week, you'll find appearances from Lucky Daye after the breakout crooner delivered on a remix to his debut "Roll Some Mo" track. The song prominently features Wale and Ty Dolla $ign as they two bring in a more contemporary flavor to Daye's nostalgic soundscapes.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While we're still vibing to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and smoother cuts plucked from KAYTRANADA's BUBBA drop, new additions are found in a mellow cut from Terrace Martin as the Los Angeles music maker calls on crooner Arin Ray and jazz singer Elena PinderHughes for an expertly curated collaboration.

Kehlani also makes a return to the listing as she made the choice of dropping her official Keyshia Cole collab "All Me." It was earlier in the week that the two Oakland singers collided after Kehlani's snippets of the track went viral. It marks a high spot for Cole who most recently deactivated her Instagram account after tensions hit a high between her and fellow Bay Area artist O.T. Genasis who issued an unwelcome remake of her "Love" classic via his "Never Knew" ode.

Dig into the full "R&B SEASON" playlist below and sound off with your recommendations for next week's round.