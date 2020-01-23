Lifetime's biopic about Whitney Houston wasn't as well-received by fans as the network had hoped. The film was directed by Angela Bassett, Whitney's Waiting to Exhale co-star, and was centered around Whitney and ex-husband Bobby Brown's tumultuous relationship. The 2015 film, which starred Yaya DaCosta and Arlen Escarpeta as the lead roles, earned several nominations, but when it came to public approval, some criticisms were downright vicious.



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

"I consider it a gift that was given to me, the opportunity to tell this story and try to tell it with love and compassion and dignity," Bassett shared with HuffPost Live following backlash over the film. "I, like, everyone adored her." Some have called for Hollywood to embark on another biopic about the life and death of the music icon, and it looks as if Clive Davis is stepping up to the plate.

The 87-year-old music executive is responsible for discovering some of the greatest talents that the music industry has to offer, including Whitney Houston. He founded both Arista and J Records and served as president of Columbia Records before later taking on the title of CEO of RCA Music Group. Currently, he's the CCO of Sony Music Entertainment.

Every year, Davis hosts his annual pre-Grammy party, and in 2012, it was scheduled to go on like clockwork. Whitney was supposed to perform at the February 11, star-studded get-together, but instead, she was found dead in her Beverly Hilton Hotel bathroom. Davis recently shared with the Los Angeles Times that he plans on producing a biopic about his late friend because “the story of Whitney Houston has not been told yet."

He shared with the publication that he was "very disappointed" with two documentaries about Whitney that were released in 2017 and 2018 because he doesn't feel as if her "genius" has been highlighted outside of scandal. He added that he doesn't plan on "whitewashing" her addiction issues and even her alleged secret romance with best friend Robyn Crawford may get a mention.

We'll have to wait and see if this ever comes to fruition, but if so, who do you think should tackle the role of Whitney Houston?