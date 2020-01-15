It's funny how two worlds can co-exist so harmoniously, and yet be so far behind one another. For those who live and breathe hip-hop culture, the Notorious B.I.G. has become a founding father of sorts, not unlike how The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have become revered in the rock world. And yet in the grand scheme of things, there are many who simply don't understand Biggie's impact, especially when it comes to nuanced details like flow and cadential influences. Perhaps that's about to change, as the Notorious B.I.G. has officially been selected for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images - Biggie Bushwick Mural

Billboard confirms that Biggie, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, The Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode have officially been inducted into the prestigious Hall Of Fame, with the 35th Induction Ceremony taking place on May 2nd. While the honor may be ceremonial, it's still monumental to see Big recognized in this capacity; of this moment, only Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run DMC, The Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, NWA, and 2Pac Shakur represent hip-hop.

