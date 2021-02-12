Clever Reflects On His Rise With "Rolls Royce Umbrella" Featuring Chris Brown

Clever has been making noise for years, making a name for himself as a feature on Juice WRLD's "Ring Ring". The Alabama rapper has worked with the likes of NoCap, Rylo Rodriguez, and others in his state, making strong connections and ensuring that his upcoming success will be as long-lasting as it should be. His upcoming studio album Crazy was initially set to be released in December, coinciding with the anniversary of his friend Juice WRLD's passing, but the plans changed as features kept coming in for the project, which is now beginning to finally trickle out.

There's no word on when the project will be released but the first single is officially out now, titled "Rolls Royce Umbrella" with Chris Brown.

Clever's stellar vibrato shines once again on this record, which serves as a taste test for the rest of the album. The man just has a way with his voice, levelling up after a long stint in prison and asserting himself as one of the stars of tomorrow.

Crazy is also set to include features from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, and more.

Listen to "Rolls Royce Umbrella" below and let us know what you think. Read our 2019 interview with the artist here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Champagne showers can't make flowers bloom

But the champagne keeps raining

On my Rolls Royce umbrella

Shooting stars in the roof of the Wraith

Praying to the sky, I'm paying for my mistake

They saw me in the hearse like I would die young

From rags to a Wraith, the stars in they face