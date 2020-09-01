Clever made a name for himself following his appearance on Juice WRLD's album Death Race For Love. After that, everything started looking up for the Alabama native. After having trouble breaking into the industry, he had finally started taking baby steps to superstardom, and Juice WRLD was a major part of that.

Announcing a while back that he would be releasing his new album on December 8, the date that Juice WRLD passed away, Clever is now officially sharing a list of artists that we can expect to see on his major-label debut album.

"Features from Juice Wrld, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Wayne are in the works," wrote Clever about what we can anticipate on Crazy. "It’s time to shake the ground."

When people started accusing him of chasing clout off of Juice WRLD following the announcement, Clever clarified in the comments that he chose December 8 as a means to remember Juice WRLD and that he's not trying to capitalize off of anything.

"I decided to drop this album on this date because the date itself should be remembered," said Clever. "Its fitting for me with it being my first album on a major label- when Juice gave me my first break. He opened the door for me and instead of mourning his death on that day I’d rather celebrate his life. I was blessed to have features with him- to share the stage with him- to learn from him by watching the way he moves in this industry- and to be able to sit through many recording sessions and watch him do what he did best. I’m forever grateful- I spent my entire life trying to get to this point and I wouldn’t be here without him."

Are you excited to hear Clever's major-label debut in December?