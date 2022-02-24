Not everyone appreciated Kodak Black's recent comments on The Breakfast Club. The Florida rapper's remarks and social media posts often take over the internet, and this time, he made a controversial statement about how he views the relationships with the mothers of his children. This week, Kodak hosted a baby shower with his lady friend Daijanae Ward, and it was reportedly revealed that they were welcoming a daughter.

"I told her last night, if it's a boy, I'ma be your boyfriend. If it's a girl, I'm just gonna be your baby daddy," he claimed. After Hollywood Unlocked uploaded a clip of the interview, actress Claudia Jordan jumped in the comments with disapproval.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Model Emerald Marie first commented "Mannnn I hate these n*ggahs," and Jordan responded, "ME TOO!"

"UGHHHH Does he not know the sex of the baby comes from the daddies sperm?" Jordan added. "Tired of these Lean babies!" Wack 100 also added a comment that suggested that he believes Kodak Black is "tripping."

Meanwhile, back in September, Kodak shared that he was expecting a daughter with another woman. It was at that baby shower that he gave the mother of his child a ring, and while some outlets reported that it was an engagement, the rapper has not come forward to confirm. Check out Claudia Jordan and Wack 100's reactions to Kodak's comments below.