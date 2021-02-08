Staten Island rapper CJ has been rising the ranks in the rap game in the past few months. It's largely due to the success of "Whoopty" which earned him praise from artists like Cardi B and Offset, among many others. The song's continued to gain steam since it started going viral in November and now, it's earned the New York star his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Whoopty" has taken the world by storm and it's finally notched the 10th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The single propelled six spots from #16 this week. The rapper took to Twitter to celebrate the win. "Woke up to this. Top 10 on Billboard," he wrote on Instagram. "Super grateful." Just a week ago, the single was officially certified gold.

It's a big win following the Super Bowl weekend festivities he was getting into. On Saturday, Rick Ross and French Montanabrought up CJ to perform his newly dubbed top 10 single.

It's been a month filled with massive wins for CJ. Just last month, he announced that he signed a deal with Warner Records. That, of course, came months after French Montana gifted the Staten Island MC a Coke Boyz chain.

Despite the controversial nature of the single, it's proven to be a massive smash. Do you think CJ can deliver on a follow-up record? Sound off in the comments.