The brewing beef between CJ and rappers Bizzy Banks and 22Gz has intensified. Earlier this week, Banks took to his Instagram Story to call out CJ for allegedly copying his flow and style. Videos clips of Banks's songs being compared to CJ's tracks went viral, and it was suggested that the two artists even shared the same lyrics. “That CJ n*gga need to give me my credit no cap,” wrote Banks on his Instagram Story. “N*gga jacking my lingo & flow I’m tired of not getting the recognition I deserve. I started this new wave of drill rap let’s talk about it.”

Last month, 22Gz shared a similar message and added that CJ gave him "6ix9ine vibes." Recently, CJ returned with a scathing response on Instagram Live.

"I will really beat the sh*t out of one of y'all n*ggas, no cap," the rapper said in the video. "And I don't really like doing this because we all from the town, we all from New York, you know what I'm sayin'? But, at the end of the day, them n*ggas mentioned my name first. So, when I make my little songs and I make my little comments and sh*t, it's a problem, right?" CJ laughed. "Listen, them n*ggas could both suck my d*ck, respectfully, and I'll say it again, and I'mma keep saying it. Y'all n*ggas can't stand a chance against me."

The New York artist has been quickly climbing his way up the ladder in the Rap game. In less than a year, CJ has stormed radio stations and social media timelines thanks to his "Whoopty" breakout hit that earned him a Top Ten slot on the Billboard 200 chart. In his Instagram Live, CJ challenged his foes to a boxing bout after flaunting his successes.

Watch a clip of CJ's response below.