Yet another prominent personality within Brooklyn's rap scene is coming for buzzing "Whoopty" rapper CJ, claiming that he owes him credit for allegedly stealing his flows and lyrics. Bizzy Banks is making the accusations, calling out the rising star for allegedly doing him dirty.

Updating his Instagram Story on Monday by taking a shot at CJ, Bizzy Banks said, "That CJ n***a need to give me my credit no cap.. n***a jacking my lingo & flow I'm tired of not getting the recognition I deserve. I started this new wave of drill rap let's talk about it." When the accusations were reposted by DJ Akademiks, two of their songs were intermeshed in a secondary slide, showing instances where CJ may have been influenced by Bizzy Banks. In one particular song, Bizzy raps, "Can't f*ck with no b*tch that's basic" while CJ has a song where he says, "Can't f*ck on no hoe that's basic." The video contains 2-3 other times where their lyrics were nearly identical.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

This is not the first time CJ has gotten called out by another New York rapper. A few weeks ago, 22Gz said something similar about the rapper, comparing him to Tekashi 6ix9ine. "Heard he ain’t even whoopty fr why steal my sauce and not show love?" he said in January.

Previously, CJ addressed speculation that he's an "industry plant." He might need to do some explaining on this front soon too.