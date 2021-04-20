CJ Introduces "Whoopty" Weed Strain On 4/20 Edition Of "How To Roll"

CJ joins us for the special 4/20 edition of "How To Roll," where he introduces his three new weed strains "Whoopty," "Blue Cheese," and "ZaZa."

It's 4/20 and you know what that means... the official return of How To Roll. Our most acclaimed video content series has included the likes of Berner, Too $hort, G Herbo, Gunna, YFN Lucci, T.I., Rich The Kid, and many more of hip-hop biggest cannabis connoisseurs. The series returns with a new episode for our favorite unofficial holiday, with buzzing Staten Island rapper CJ joining us at the iconic Diamond Supply shop on Fairfax in Los Angeles.

The latest episode of How To Roll features "Whoopty" rapper CJ, who introduces his own new weed strains. The platinum-certified artist is releasing three new strains for 4/20, including the exclusive "Whoopty," "Blue Cheese," and "ZaZa" strains. CJ explains that he's got an indica, a sativa, and a hybrid-- meaning all kinds of smokers will be able to enjoy his product offering today. For when you've got the munchies afterward, CJ also has a collaboration with Koko Nuggz. Because of his recent collaboration with Diamond Supply, we filmed the episode at their flagship store in Los Angeles.

CJ told us about the highest he's ever gotten, the time he got caught smoking weed when he was only 11-years-old, and a horror story involving a joint that he believes could have been laced.

Watch the latest episode of How To Roll with CJ above and be sure to check out his "Whoopty," "Blue Cheese," and "ZaZa" strains for 4/20. Happy smoking!

READ OUR RECENT INTERVIEW WITH CJ FOR RISE & GRIND HERE.