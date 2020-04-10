The music community is mourning the loss of Chynna Rogers, a rising Philadelphia rapper who passed away this week.

At the young age of twenty-five, many have been wondering what led to the untimely demise of the seemingly healthy rapper and model. Given the current state of the world, it was speculated by some fans that she may have died of COVID-19. Her official cause of death has been revealed and that is not the case.

As reported by Page Six, Chynna Rogers passed away from an accidental drug overdose. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reportedly confirmed the overdose today after the singer was found dead in her home on Wednesday.

Chynna was very open about her struggles with drug addiction, speaking about it on her mixtape Ninety.

"I felt crazy. I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like, ‘I told you so,’ or glamorize it [drugs], because I don’t feel like that," she said in an interview with Vibe a couple of years ago. "It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it’s good to have some kind of example of someone you didn’t expect to be going through it."

Rest in peace to Chynna Rogers.

