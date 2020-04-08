Chynna Rogers
- NewsChynna's First Posthumous Single "stupKid" Arrives On Her BirthdayOn what would have been Chynna's twenty-sixth birthday, her first posthumous song "stupKid" is released.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKehlani Talks Being Compared To H.E.R. & SZA, Discusses Deaths Of Young ArtistsKehlani recently covered "Teen Vogue" and in her feature she talked being compared to other artists while also chatting about her relationships with Mac Miller, Chynna Rogers, and Lexii Alijai.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChynna Rogers' Cause Of Death RevealedPhiladelphia rapper and model Chynna Rogers passed away this week at the age of twenty-five.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKehlani, Vince Staples, & More Mourn The Loss Of Chynna RogersThe late Chynna Rogers, who tragically passed away at 25-years-old, received an outpouring of love from artists like Kehlani, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and more.By Lynn S.
- MusicChynna Rogers, Philadelphia Rapper, Has Passed Away At 25Chynna Rogers, rising Philadelphia rapper, has died, according to a statement made by her family.By Erika Marie