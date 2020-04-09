Hip hop has suffered another loss of a young, rising artist. On Wednesday (April 8), news began to circulate online that Chynna Rogers passed away. The 25-year-old rapper from Philadelphia's death was reportedly confirmed after her family issued a brief statement. “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” they said. Chynna's cause of death has yet to be shared with the public.

The death of Chynna Rogers is added to the list of other young artists that have lost their lives in the last few years. Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Lexii Alijai, Juice WRLD, Cameron Boyce, Hella Sketchy, and others have all had their lives cut short before reaching their full potential. According to Pitchfork, Chynna inked a coveted deal with Ford Models at just 14-years-old, launching her career in the fashion industry. She then became a mentee of A$AP Yams and began crafting her career as an emcee.

Chynna gained a following after releasing her singles "Glen Coco" and "Selfie." She later shared a number of projects including I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening, music 2 die 2, and her final EP in case i die first that she dropped in January 2020. Back in August 2016, Chynna reportedly celebrated three months of sobriety by releasing her Ninety mixtape. “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get on stage and do my job," she said. "I didn’t like that.”

Chynna Rogers is being celebrated by her friends and fans who have shared loving messages about the fallen rapper online. Check out a few messages below.

