Rain, shine, or pandemic, Savage x Fenty continues to bring in the sexy posts. We've already seen a few racy images from their Brand Ambassador partners including Normani, Reginae Carter, Melii, Tinashe, and of course Savage x Fenty queen Rihanna. A few more names have been added to that list as B. Simone and Christina Milian have shared their lingerie photos on Instagram.

After duping the world with her butt-grabbing photos of DaBaby, B. Simone resurfaces on her Instagram page in a black two-piece bra and pantie set. The comedian wasn't shy about showing off her curves, but over on Christina's page, she went for a more covered-up approach with her photoshoot. The actress-singer rocked a blue two-piece but kept her body hidden behind blue jeans and a denim shirt. She just gave birth at the end of January, so that could be the reason behind the more modest look.

"Turned this Instagram sh*t into the B.Simone show 👑," B. wrote in her caption while Christina penned Xscape lyrics with, "Kick off your shoes, relax your feet and just kick it! 😉👉." Swipe through both of their posts below to check out Savage x Fenty looks from B. Simone and Christina Milian.