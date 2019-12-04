Tinashe not only recently released her Songs For You album but she also became a seemingly very proud ambassador of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie. The "Hopscotch" singer has been posting all kinds of sexy get-ups on Instagram in a variety of different pieces from Rihanna's designs of intimates. Tinashe has come through yet again with another share that sees her wearing a two-piece green set, perfectly serving an equal amount of sexy and cute.

"Once I made those changes, I felt completely different," Tinashe recently told Billboard of her move to leave RCA and drop her managers and team of seven years.

"I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders and I had no pressure in the studio anymore, which changed the game for me. I remember when I was on a major label, you’d go into the studio with a producer and you get one day and you feel like we have to make a f---ing hit. We got the next eight hours to do it big, and by adding that pressure, it genuinely taints the creative process."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In other Tinashe updates, the "Touch & Go" singer recently pulled in some hate from Azealia Banks who called her music "NBA cheerleader" vibes. "I think if you expanded your references past the immediacy of your peers you will find the edge you've been looking for all these years," Azealia added.

As for Tinsahe's response, she took the high road: "Happy thanksgiving girl, wishing you peace and happiness, stream "songs for you.""