While she might have just celebrated her 39th birthday a month ago, Christina Aguilera still has the voice and body that led her to the forefront of the pop realm in the late '90s. The five-time Grammy Award-winning songstress may no longer be a judge on the highly-popularized singing contest show, The Voice, but that hasn't stopped Aguilera from releasing music in recent years and successfully staying relevant over her two-decade plus music career.

This past Thursday (Jan. 23), the "Lady Marmalade" performer unexpectedly posted a photo to her Instagram account that has caught the attention of more people than her 6.6 million followers. In the captivating photo, a nearly-naked Aguilera stands stripped down wearing minimal makeup and covered only by an elongated, leather trench coat and elegant, platinum and diamond-encrusted jewelry.

The photo showing off the singer/songwriter's curves and svelte figure features a caption that simply reads:

"There’s strength in being vulnerable…"

Christina Aguilera hasn't publicly displayed this amount of vulnerability since her recent nip slip at her birthday party. But, after all of these years, the now mother of two has the ability to break the internet with a single, sensuous photo.

Aguilera hasn't been on the road since her 2019 European tour and 2019 Las Vegas residency but recently posted a video of herself performing a powerful rendition of her hit single "Can't Hold Us Down" during a recent rehearsal revealing that she may some live performances lined up in the near future.

While what Christina has in the works for the new year remains a mystery, she's proven that she's still can turn heads all these years later. Check out Christina Aguilera's trenchcoat nude in the photo provided below.