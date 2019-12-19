Former "Dirrty" girl Christina Aguilera proved she's not one to cry over spilled milk, or, in this case, a spilled dress. At her 39th-birthday party on Wednesday night, the pop star experienced a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. In a video that Xtina posted on her Instagram, she can be seen having a ball while she dances surrounded by onlooking party guests, when her entire left boob suddenly escapes from the confines of her red mini dress, revealing her black nipple pasty. By the shocked look on her face, the nip slip definitely caught her off guard, but while some might be mortified in a situation like this, Christina embraced the moment. Immediately after pulling the neckline of her dress back up, she pulls it back down for a split-second, recreating the accident and letting everyone join her in laughing it off.

In the caption of the post, Christina toasted to the final year of her third decade on Earth, and thanked all of those who have always supported her. "Entering the last year of my 30s with the best vibes...dancing, singing, salsa-ing. What a night," she wrote. "SO thankful for everyone in my life who’s been on this journey with me. Who has stuck by me through and through. 'She came, she conquered. Get ready 2020' 🎉🎉🎉🎉 lezgetitttt." Among those in attendance were fellow powerhouse singer Demi Lovato, who can be seen celebrating with Xtina in the clip.