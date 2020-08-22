After announcing they were expecting a third child together in the music video for John Legend’s new song “Wild,”, Chrissy Teigen and her Grammy-winning hubby are about to make another huge adjustment. In preparation for the new addition to their family, the couple listed their Beverly Hills mansion for nearly $24 million.

The 8,500-square-foot-property, which the couple purchased from Rihanna back in 2016 for $14.1 million, is just as grand as you can imagine. The mansion comes with 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, a pool, and jacuzzi. In addition to all these amenities, the pad also has an indoor movie theater and gym. Located right in the action, the home also boasts amazing canyon views and is just minutes away from the Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive.

Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman currently has this listing. Right now, the Teigen-Legend household consists of them, their two children, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, plus Teigen’s mother, so it’s no surprise that they’re on the hunt for a bigger space to accommodate their growing family. The two purchased a $5.1 million house in West Hollywood in April and recently bought another penthouse in New York City to expand their spacious Nolita penthouse.

