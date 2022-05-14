He may not be addressing Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars, but Chris Rock still has plenty to say. The comedian has been taking to sold-out stages and performing in front of tens of thousands of his fans, and while many are hoping for a brief mention of the infamous Academy Awards moment that captivated the world, it has been reported that Rock is saving that story for another day.

Meanwhile, he—like millions of others—has been keeping up with the $50 million defamation case involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The former Hollywood couple have been giving the world an intimate look at their seemingly toxic relationship and it has made for good material for Rock.



Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty Images

According to several outlets, Rock spoke about the controversy and has chosen to side with Depp.

“Believe all women, believe all women," he reportedly said. "Except Amber Heard What the f*ck is she on? She sh*t in his bed!" Rock was, of course, referencing Heard allegedly admitting to defecating on her and Depp's bed. The couple's security guard testified that she called it a "practical joke," but Heard denied the allegations.

"She’s fine but she’s not sh*t fine. She sh*t in his bed. What the f*ck is going on there? Wow," Rock added. "And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p*ssy... I’ve been with some crazy b*tches but goddamn.”

Depp's supporters rallied around the jibes, but not everyone thought Rock's jokes were funny. Check out a few reactions below.

