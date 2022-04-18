Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior.

Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor of NME and current New York Magazine contributor, sat front row, which is reserved for Heard's legal team and was on her phone throughout the trial.



Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

“Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information,” a source told the outlet. “Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom.”

Even Judge Azcarate had become fed up with Bartlow's behavior.

“She was tweeting live from my courtroom … and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting," the Judge said. "That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence.

