Chris Brown wants an apology from everybody who dragged his name through the mud regarding his recent rape accusations. The singer shared a new message on Instagram after his alleged rape accuser's lawyer dropped out of the case following Chris' post including audio notes sent from his accuser. In the messages she allegedly sent, Chris' accuser says that he gave her the "best d*ck [she's] ever had" in her life and begged to see him again so she could "f*ck with [him]."

Ariel Mitchell, the lawyer representing the woman accusing Chris Brown of rape on a yacht near Diddy's home, has officially dropped out of the case, reportedly confirming that the text messages and audio notes are legit. She says that Chris' accuser never informed her of the messages, which is why she withdrew from the case.

After the news broke of his accuser's lawyer no longer working on the case, Chris updated his Instagram Stories with a graphic showing the media announcing when a famous man is accused of sexual assault, and a juxtaposition of silence when that man is proven innocent. He added a statement in the next post, saying, "Damn y'all owe me an apology... won't hold my breath waiting for it though..."

We will continue to keep you updated on the next steps in this case. Do you think the case will get thrown out now that Chris has shared his accuser's voice notes? Let us know in the comments.







Screenshots via @chrisbrownofficial on Instagram