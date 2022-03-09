Chris Brown is fighting back against a woman who is accusing him of rape, sharing her alleged audio messages, which show her asking to "f*ck with [him]" again and desperately trying to meet up with the singer.

After the woman's alleged text messages surfaced on social media, showing her tell Chris that he gave her "the best d*ck [she's] ever had", the Virginia-based recording artist shared audio messages that were allegedly sent from his rape accuser, in which we can hear her asking about the next time she will see him.

"You're giving me mixed signals," she says in the message. "You're reading my messages and stuff but you haven't replied to me so I guess you don't hate me... I just wanna see you again. I mean, just answer the phone. You just hung up... Like, just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I definitely will. But I really just wanna f*ck with you again."

The audio recording was shared to Chris' Instagram Stories so it's clear that he wants his entire fanbase to know about the strange predicament he's currently in. The singer also shared a message with his fans, saying, "No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [CAP]. Now let's see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to Run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don't play with people lives like that."

What do you think about the audio messages and Chris' statement? Let us know in the comments.




