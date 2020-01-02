Chris Brown welcomed his second child into the world last month when his son Aeko Brown was born by his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Chris and his son already share many similarities and the Heartbreak On A Full Moon singer has sparked some engagement rumours with his ex since they had a baby. As we know, Chris' first-born is his five-year-old daughter he shares with Nia Amey, and according to new sources Chris is putting in extra work to make sure Royalty doesn't get jealous of her new baby brother.



"He’s being very careful to make sure Royalty doesn’t feel left out or get jealous,” a source told Hollywood Life. “That’s why he went so crazy at Christmas for her, sending her on a Disney cruise and then when she got home he spoiled her with tons of gifts. And so far there is no jealousy, she’s just a very proud big sister.”

They added: “Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids. He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”