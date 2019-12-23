Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed their son, Aeko Catori, into the world on November 20. Brown and Harris broke up a while back, but now people are speculating that they may have gotten back together.

The first piece of evidence of that this may be the case was when Breezy shared a photo on Instagram from Harris' pregnancy shoot with a caption filled with lovey emojis. While it's understandable that he would admire the beautiful mother of his child regardless of whether he was dating her, we now have even more reason to believe that Aeko has brought them back together. Not only that, it seems they might be engaged.

The "No Guidance" singer posted a photo of him snuggling with his newborn as they both took a nap. While this adorable father-son moment should have been the focal point of the picture, Brown's followers found a way to spin it into something else: the fact that he's wearing a diamond ring ON HIS RING FINGER. This detail incited curious comments like "That looks like a wedding ring sir". People ruining the picture's purity with this gossip is probably what led Brown to disable comments. Either that or he doesn't want viewers to be tipped about his secret.