Several weeks ago, it was reported that Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris had given birth to a baby boy. The rumors were neither confirmed nor denied by either party but they did hint at the child's arrival on social media. Brown posted some cryptic messages, including one with his daughter's name next to the name Aeko, hinting at his son's title. Finally, the recording artist has confirmed the birth of his newborn with an adorable photo of the two together.

Taking to Instagram this morning, CB let the world know that all of the gossip for the last few months was legitimate, revealing his son to the world. Captioning the post with his full name, Breezy held onto his son's tiny foot in a loving manner. This is the second child that Chris has, giving little Royalty Brown a baby brother.

Ammika Harris also reposted the same image, confirming that she is the mother of Aeko Catori Brown. Take a look at the photo below and, if you're feeling adventurous, head on into the comments to see how many of his fans are disappointed that the child isn't theirs. Congratulations to both Chris and Ammika on the birth of their beautiful, healthy baby boy.