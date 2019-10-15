Nick Cannon has debuted the official trailer for his forthcoming film She Ball that follows a women's streetball league whose skills help to save the Inglewood Community Center. The new official clip was also shared by Chris Brown who showcases his acting skills in the movie and the Heartbreak On A Fullmoon singer thanked Nick for his continued support over the years.



Rachel Luna/Getty Images

"Thank you for letting me be a part of the process and showing me so much love and respect through all these years. Happy to be a part of this!" Chris wrote. Nick Cannon has previously explained how the purpose of the Cash Money film is to encourage women. “I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!” Nick explained. Chris and Birdman, as well as Nick, are executive producers of the film that focuses on justice, equality, and community.

In other Nick news, he recently announced that he'll have his own daytime talk show beginning in 2020. "I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” he said.

Keep it locked for updates surrounding She Ball and Nick's talkshow.