Nick Cannon is no rookie when it comes to television since the major success of his show Wild ‘N Out and more recently taking the reins of Wendy Wiliams self-titled talk-show when she was on a hiatus. All his hard work has now paid off since the 38-year-old will have his own nationally syndicated daytime talk show brought to life by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to Deadline, the show will air in 2020 and will see Nick put his "unique stamp" on daytime television since he just got his own morning radio show with the launch of Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show. I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” Nick said of the news. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

