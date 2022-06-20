While the internet continues to debate if R&B star Chris Brown is better than the late Michael Jackson, Breezy himself has addressed the topic during his appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood earlier this week.

"You getting a lot of people, man – and you've always given it to Michael Jackson – but now you're getting people where they say, man, 'Chris is better than,'" the host began before asking the "With You" singer what he thinks about all the online discourse.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

"That's cap!" Brown said, without hesitation. "I'm glad you said that," Big Boy replied. "Because I don't consider myself better than Michael Jackson, and you already know when it comes to dancing and things of that nature... If I'm not better than Michael, how can Chris Brown be better than Michael?" he joked.

When the host pressed the singer to tell him how he deals with the pressure of such comparisons, the father of three said, "I stay the hell up out of it, you know?"

"My personal take on it is that I wouldn't be breathing or be able to sing a song if that man didn't exist," Brown shared. "I don't know if they look at it as a [Michael] Jordan and Kobe [Bryant] thing, but I can't even look at it. He's lightyears ahead."

The Virginia native declared of Jackson, "There is no competing with him!"





Elsewhere in his interview with Big Boy, Brown revealed that he recorded over 200 songs for his soon-to-be-released Breezy album, though the tracklist was whittled down to just 23 titles.

Stream Chris Brown's latest single with WizKid here, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to check out the 33-year-old's new project.





